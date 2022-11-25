Irish Examiner view: We must tackle virtual crimes too

If the attack on gardaí in Ballyfermot recently illustrates one of the challenges facing the force, yesterday revealed yet another battle front in the ongoing fight against crime.

A recent international police operation was shown to have an Irish dimension when arrests were made here as part of the shutdown of the iSpoof.cc site, which is estimated to have stolen €115m from people all over the world.

The operation provided a glimpse of the level of sophistication of such criminals, a hint of their relentless search for different ways to defraud people; the international dimension shows that borders and jurisdictions mean nothing when it comes to these crimes.

By coincidence, the European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders was in Dublin this week meeting representatives of Meta and Twitter to discuss how to combat hate crime online. On other occasions, and in other fora, the level of responsibility borne by those platforms in facilitating such hate crimes has been debated, but at first glance there seems to be little in common here with the activities of iSpoof.cc.

Yet both developments underline the huge role played by online activity in everyone’s life; even those who eschew social media can hardly function without making online payments and purchases.

Especially when it comes to Christmas presents. This week’s news should remind all that care needs to be taken with any financial operations online, a particularly necessary caveat at a time of year when Black Friday sales merge almost seamlessly with the Christmas shopping rush.

As for the issues identified by Mr Reynders — unfortunately hate crime is an issue we need to be conscious of all year round, and not just for Christmas.