Irish Examiner view: A minefield to navigate

The availability of illegal drugs in Irish society lurks behind a huge amount of the crime in the country, something confirmed by a glance at the court reports in this newspaper.

However, an interesting proposal related to the drugs problem surfaced this week in the sports pages. Drom & Inch GAA club in Tipperary has proposed that drug testing should be extended from inter county players to the club level, a proposal which comes hot on the heels of another GAA club suggestion — Laois outfit Rathdowney-Erril’s proposal that players be barred from playing adult championship games if they have not engaged in drug and gambling addiction and anti-doping awareness.

The Drom & Inch proposal immediately raised challenging questions — should players operating at the lower end of the recreational level of any sport be held to the same rigorous standards as professional athletes in the first place? How would the testing regime operate, given the thousands of GAA games every weekend — a number that would be multiplied if other sports followed that lead?

Consequences

There are other questions raised by such proposals. What form would punishment for a positive result take? Would sanctions be confined to the games and competitions concerned, or would there have to be legal consequences in the case of athletes with illegal drugs in their systems?

A “minefield” is the traditional term for such a situation, but a minefield already exists in Ireland when it comes to the prevalence of various illegal drugs everywhere in our society, with an emphasis on the word “various”.

Only two weeks ago, this newspaper focused on the rising number of young people in Ireland abusing nitrous oxide, or laughing gas.

These GAA club proposals would be difficult to implement, but those making the proposals deserve praise for seeking to address the issue in the first place.

To state the obvious, the cohort of young men and women playing sports — contact or non-contact — is the same age as the cohort using recreational drugs every weekend. It would be delusional to imagine there is no overlap between those two groups, surely; acknowledging that that overlap exists is a necessary first step to addressing the problem.

An officer of the Drom & Inch club pointed out the importance of starting a conversation around this subject. By doing so, they have done the State some service.