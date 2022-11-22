Irish Examiner view: Fine Gael faces battle to woo younger voters

As Fine Gael emerged from its annual ard fheis jamboree in Athlone last weekend, the party is facing up to several fundamental dilemmas, not least of which is the aging profile of its membership demographic.

As it faces into a critical two-year period where it will lead the current coalition for the remainder of its term in office and will oversee critical developments on issues such as housing, jobs, the economy, inflation, and law and order, there is much on the party agenda.