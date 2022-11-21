Irish Examiner View: Thousands sent happily on way after Cork Film Festival

There is a great singalong from Matilda the Musical, the joyful adaptation of the Roald Dahl classic, which tells of a psychokinetic schoolgirl who uses her powers to overcome her feckless and abusive parents, and the tyrannical head teacher Miss Trunchbull whose Crunchem Hall School motto is “Bambinatum est Magitum” or “all children are maggots”.
“Send me on my way,” trills the young heroine in one of the closing treats from the 67th Cork International Film Festival. And we can be sure that the thousands of people who have attended the first full schedule since Covid restrictions were lifted have been sent on their way happy and stimulated by an outstanding programme, with 90% of the films representing Irish premieres.
After the gloom and cinematic blackout of the pandemic, Irish cinema appears to be emerging into a period of golden sunlight.
Oscar nominations are in the offing for Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin and actors Alisha Weir, star of Matilda, from Dublin; Paul Mescal in Aftersun, the moving tale of holiday bonding between a divorced father and his nine-year-old daughter; and Letitia Wright for Aisha, a drama set in Ireland’s direct provision system.
Cork Film Festival started in 1956 when Ireland was a very different nation. It is a magnificent advertisement for the city and region, and a national treasure.
Well done to everyone involved in delivering this year’s memorable programme.