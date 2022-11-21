Irish Examiner View: Thousands sent happily on way after Cork Film Festival

After the darkness of the pandemic, Irish cinema appears to be emerging into a period of golden sunlight.
Irish Examiner View: Thousands sent happily on way after Cork Film Festival

Paul Mescal starred in 'Aftersun', which showed at the Cork Film Festival.

Mon, 21 Nov, 2022 - 06:00

There is a great singalong from Matilda the Musical, the joyful adaptation of the Roald Dahl classic, which tells of a psychokinetic schoolgirl who uses her powers to overcome her feckless and abusive parents, and the tyrannical head teacher Miss Trunchbull whose Crunchem Hall School motto is “Bambinatum est Magitum” or “all children are maggots”.

“Send me on my way,” trills the young heroine in one of the closing treats from the 67th Cork International Film Festival. And we can be sure that the thousands of people who have attended the first full schedule since Covid restrictions were lifted have been sent on their way happy and stimulated by an outstanding programme, with 90% of the films representing Irish premieres.

After the gloom and cinematic blackout of the pandemic, Irish cinema appears to be emerging into a period of golden sunlight. 

Oscar nominations are in the offing for Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin and actors Alisha Weir, star of Matilda, from Dublin; Paul Mescal in Aftersun, the moving tale of holiday bonding between a divorced father and his nine-year-old daughter; and Letitia Wright for Aisha, a drama set in Ireland’s direct provision system.

Cork Film Festival started in 1956 when Ireland was a very different nation. It is a magnificent advertisement for the city and region, and a national treasure.

Well done to everyone involved in delivering this year’s memorable programme.

Read More

Big screen bonanza for Cork as Film Festival opens for 67th year

More in this section

Ryanair passenger numbers Irish Examiner View: Credit to Ryanair for joining Sunflower network
Donald Trump Irish Examiner view: Voters deal a blow to Trump
Cork Constitution v Clontarf - AIB All-Ireland League Division 1 Semi-Final Irish Examiner view: A Munster man
Place: CorkEvent: Cork Film Festival
<p>FIfa president Gianni Infantino's 60-minute monologue has been the subject of derision. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire</p>

Irish Examiner View: Fifa World Cup a test of character for football

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.24 s