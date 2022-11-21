Irish Examiner View: Thousands sent happily on way after Cork Film Festival

There is a great singalong from Matilda the Musical, the joyful adaptation of the Roald Dahl classic, which tells of a psychokinetic schoolgirl who uses her powers to overcome her feckless and abusive parents, and the tyrannical head teacher Miss Trunchbull whose Crunchem Hall School motto is “Bambinatum est Magitum” or “all children are maggots”.

“Send me on my way,” trills the young heroine in one of the closing treats from the 67th Cork International Film Festival. And we can be sure that the thousands of people who have attended the first full schedule since Covid restrictions were lifted have been sent on their way happy and stimulated by an outstanding programme, with 90% of the films representing Irish premieres.