Irish Examiner view: Upholding international standards

Given the ongoing events in Ukraine, where an entire country is engaged in a literal life-or-death struggle, a pointed invitation by the Department of Foreign Affairs in Dublin may not seem all that significant.

However, by calling Russian ambassador Yury Filatov in to Iveagh House, the headquarters of the Department of Foreign Affairs , Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has taken an important step. In the nuanced world of international diplomacy, such actions take on a larger resonance as markers of one nation’s dissatisfaction with the conduct of another country.