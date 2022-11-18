Irish Examiner view: Upholding international standards

Given the ongoing events in Ukraine, where an entire country is engaged in a literal life-or-death struggle, a pointed invitation by the Department of Foreign Affairs in Dublin may not seem all that significant.
However, by calling Russian ambassador Yury Filatov in to Iveagh House, the headquarters of the Department of Foreign Affairs , Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has taken an important step. In the nuanced world of international diplomacy, such actions take on a larger resonance as markers of one nation’s dissatisfaction with the conduct of another country.
This is more important than might first appear. A nation’s standing on the international stage is not fixed in stone and its adherence to accepted diplomatic norms can affect that standing materially. In the case of Russia, its invasion of Ukraine has already placed it beyond the pale with all but a few fellow-traveller nation states, but that does not mean that Ireland can stand idly by when its international standing is undermined by Russian vindictiveness.
The news broke earlier this week that as a result of supporting EU sanctions against Russia, more than 50 Irish politicians have been barred from entering the country. It’s incumbent on the Department of Foreign Affairs to be proactive in its defence of the good name of those Irish citizens by calling in the Russian ambassador for an explanation.
There are those who might question the usefulness of such an action, and whether it will have any effect on the Russian power structure, which has shown its willingness to support a savage war with one of is neighbours. That misses the point: It’s important for Ireland to hold itself to a higher standard in its conduct.