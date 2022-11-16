Russian Ambassador summoned to Iveagh House after Moscow bans Irish politicians

The Russian Ambassador to Ireland has been summoned to a meeting with the Department of Foreign Affairs following the banning of 52 Irish politicians and officials by Moscow.

Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney, who is currently in the United States, has summoned Ambassador Yury Filatov to Iveagh House, where he will meet the Secretary General of the Department of Foreign Affairs.

The Government has confirmed that it has not yet received a full list of the 52 Irish politicians and officials sanctioned by Russia.

At the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party meeting tonight, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the Government would not be deflected by Russia's actions and propaganda.

“Russian propaganda continues with their announcement of sanctions against Irish politicians. We will not be deflected by their actions. The situation is serious with the ongoing bombing of civilians and energy infrastructure in Ukraine,” he told the meeting.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Simon Coveney, and Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe, as well as a number of other key officials and politicians, are among those to have been sanctioned.

The Russian foreign ministry said the measures against the 52 figures were taken following Ireland's support of EU sanctions against Russia.

Separately, at the Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting tonight, Leo Varadkar was urged by his TDs to fight for Heather Humphreys to remain in the Social Protection brief in the upcoming Cabinet reshuffle.

Mr Varadkar told his colleagues that Fianna Fáil will get to take a ministry from Fine Gael and it’s not the case that Fine Gael will get what it wants if there is any swap between both parties.

The meeting heard that the party would be in “serious trouble” if they lost the Social Protection brief in the reshuffle.

It’s understood Ciaran Cannon said the Social Protection ministry has been “incredibly powerful in rebuilding trust” in Fine Gael as a party in rural Ireland and “it is an important element of who we are.”

Mr Cannon addressed Mr Varadkar and said Ms Humphreys has identified challenges in rural areas and where money can be spent to directly help people.

He said Mr Varadkar needs to “be careful and strategic” in the upcoming changeover.

The Fine Gael leader said Mr Cannon was not the first person to speak to him about the importance of Ms Humphrey’s holding onto the brief.

The meeting also heard concerns from several TDs and Senators who are worried about the slowdown in new housing commencements in recent months due to rising costs.

Richard Bruton said there are worrying figures that commencements are down 21% since March.

Mr Varadkar agreed with the views and said it is a concern and the State has to break the target of delivering 30,000 homes per year.

It’s understood Kieran O’Donnell said the Government had to look again at its housing schemes, particularly around affordable housing if there is a slowdown to see what’s not working.

The Tanáiste also told the meeting that the Supreme Court’s ruling on the EU–Canada Comprehensive Economic Trade Agreement (CETA) would require careful consideration and this could take a few months.

He said a referendum is not required but the Government will have to consult colleagues and international partners about whether a change to the Arbitration Act would work for them as well as the Government.