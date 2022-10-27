Irish Examiner View: We need to learn lessons

Teacher shortfall
Irish Examiner View: We need to learn lessons

The cost of accommodation was cited as one of the reasons affecting recruitment of teachers. Picture: Larry Cummins

Thu, 27 Oct, 2022 - 02:00

Yesterday this newspaper reported on the difficulties schools face in recruiting teachers  — in a Teachers Union of Ireland survey it was revealed that 71% of schools had advertised positions in the past six months for which no teacher applied, a scarcely believable statistic.

Teaching has been a revered profession in Ireland for centuries and beyond, with countless Irish emigrants benefiting from a good education to succeed when they left these shores.

If we cannot provide enough teachers to staff our schools, then that’s disturbing news on several fronts. For instance, an educated workforce is often trumpeted as one of the reasons Ireland benefits from so much foreign direct investment from overseas firms, but the advantages of a good education system go far beyond such utilitarian reasons.

A well-educated population is the best defence against the kind of dangerous populism which feeds on and exploits ignorance, with unfortunate precedents visible in both the US and the UK.

The obvious response to findings such as this is to seek a remedy, and perhaps more could be done to encourage people in mid-career in other areas of the economy to consider retraining as teachers, bringing life experience and different skills to bear as well in the classroom.

The reasons for this shortage of teachers should also be explored with a view to finding a solution. In that regard it was dismaying to see the report cite the cost of accommodation as one of the factors affecting the recruitment and retention of teaching staff.

An Ireland where it’s too costly for teachers to live near the schools they teach in has fundamental problems — a lesson we’re all learning.

Read More

Junior Cert results delay blamed on almost 20% drop in exam markers 

More in this section

Irish Examiner View: Bum note to start Jazz weekend Irish Examiner View: Bum note to start Jazz weekend
A view of Sky Sports covering the GAA 1/6/2018 Irish Examiner view: Final whistle
Irish Examiner view: Loss leaves an empty space Irish Examiner view: Loss leaves an empty space
RecruitmentteachersOrganisation: Teachers Union of Ireland
<p>Ireland's George Dockrell (centre) celebrates following the dismissal of England batsman Harry Brook during the T20 World Cup Super 12 match at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. Picture: Scott Barbour/PA Wire</p>

Irish Examiner View: Ireland's cricketing success

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.246 s