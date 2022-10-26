Over 70% of schools received no response to ads for teachers

Most schools reported that recruitment and retention issues had worsened since the pandemic.

Wed, 26 Oct, 2022 - 00:05
Jess Casey, Education Correspondent

Many schools are grappling with severe teacher shortages due to issues around recruiting and staff retention, a survey has found.

The Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) published the findings of almost 100 second-level schools on Wednesday.

Almost all (91%) reported experiencing difficulties recruiting teachers over the past six months.

A further seven out of 10 (71%) said they advertised positions in the past six months for which no teacher applied.

Almost 80% of the schools surveyed reported situations where a teacher accepted a job only to later reject it, often for a position with a higher number of contracted hours elsewhere.

Almost two thirds reported experiencing difficulties retaining teachers, and a further 61% said they have unfilled vacancies due to recruitment and retention difficulties.

The majority (87%) reported that recruitment and retention difficulties have become more difficult since the onset of the pandemic

Shortages in maths, Irish, and home economics

Maths was ranked by schools as the subject most difficult to employ teachers in, followed by Irish and home economics.

Schools also said they found it difficult to employ teachers in chemistry, French, construction studies, woodwork, English, biology, agricultural science, engineering, and metalwork.

When asked what the primary causes of recruitment and retention issues are, schools said there are "more attractive options for new graduates in other jobs". 

Schools also pointed to the unavailability of full-hour contracts on appointments, pay rates, and accommodation costs and availability.

The two-year Professional Master of Education was revealed as a key issue affecting teacher supply.

Several schools cited the administrative burden of the paperwork involved in hiring teachers in the ETB sector. Principals and deputy principals in Gaelcholáistí also reported "significant difficulties" finding teachers across all subjects.

The accommodation crisis across the country is also having a huge effect, particularly in situations where teachers have contracts that are less than full hours, according to TUI president Liz Farrell.

“In too many cases, teachers are advising that they cannot secure accommodation, never mind sustain themselves if they do.

They simply cannot afford to live in certain areas.

Teachers should be awarded contracts of full hours upon initial appointment to help alleviate the crisis, she said, adding it is "ludicrous" there are no teacher union representatives on the Department of Education teacher supply group. 

"This is something that can be resolved without cost and must be done as a matter of urgency," Ms Farrell added.

The TUI survey was carried out in September and October by the TUI Principal and Deputy Principals’ Association.

Almost 80% of schools reported a situation where a teacher accepted a position only to later reject it, said Principals and Deputy Principals’ Association president Adrian Power. 

This could be "easily remedied" if schools were facilitated with enhanced allocations that would allow them to offer full hours rather than fragments of jobs.

The full restoration of posts of responsibility in schools would make the profession more attractive, he added. 

Jess Casey: Education budgets never fully recovered from austerity years

