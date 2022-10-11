Irish Examiner view: Unwanted opinions

Like many successful people, Elon Musk seems to think that because he is a stellar performer in many spheres — not least in making obscene amounts of money — it gives him the right to opine publicly on world affairs in the deluded view that his thoughts on matters such as the war in Ukraine and tensions between China and the West over Taiwan matter one whit.

He is entitled to voice his opinions and his thoughts on international affairs, given his global successes in business, might have relevance if uttered in that context alone, but to have become an outspoken arbiter on how to stop a war and, maybe, how to prevent one is neither judicious nor welcome.