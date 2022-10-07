Irish Examiner view: Former Roches Stores could once more lead a retail resurgence in Cork

The news that the Debenhams premises on Cork’s St Patrick’s Street is drawing significant interest from potential buyers is a welcome boost to the city’s sense of itself.

For generations of Corkonians, the prospect of walking the city’s main street was a northern European version of the Italian passeggiata, a leisurely stroll taking in the sights and sounds of the city, with the old Roches Stores as the starting point and the former Queens Old Castle the landmark where one turned to retrace one’s steps.