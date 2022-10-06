Irish Examiner view: Rowing in behind hero Damian Browne

Damian Browne’s achievement in rowing from New York clear across the Atlantic got its due on Tuesday when he was welcomed by hundreds in Galway docks.

The facts and figures of Browne’s journey are staggering: The journey took 112 days and he rowed over 3,450 miles. When emergency services personnel rescued him as his boat was driven onto the rocks on the Galway coast, he hadn't spoken to another person in 98 days.