Irish Examiner view: Timing of tariff could not be worse

The notorious example of the proposed tax on children’s shoes back in 1982 is the accepted high-water mark for such missteps, but it’s a rare budget that doesn’t cause unhappiness in some parts of the administration.
History shows us that the budget has provided a banana skin or two for governments over the years.
It’s hardly surprising, then, to read of the discontent among Government backbenchers about the concrete levy proposed earlier this week.
The measure, which will impose a 10% levy on concrete blocks, pouring concrete, and various concrete products, is a result of the administration’s need to fund the mica redress scheme. With reports that the levy may increase the cost of building a three-bed semi-detached home by up to €4,000, there’s little wonder that those backbenchers are piping up in
opposition to it.
The timing of the levy could hardly be worse, given the national shortage of accommodation, and critics have also pointed out that the amount the levy is likely to raise will not make a significant impression on the costs of the mica redress scheme. That scheme may end up costing taxpayers up to €4bn in the coming years, while the levy is expected to raise approximately €40m.
As noted, TDs are already forwarding their constituents’ complaints about this new charge up the political food chain. Despite Tanáiste Leo Varadkar’s insistence yesterday that the levy will remain in place, does the Government have the appetite for standing over such an unpopular measure?
Thursday, September 29, 2022 - 8:00 PM
Friday, September 30, 2022 - 8:00 AM
Friday, September 30, 2022 - 9:00 AM