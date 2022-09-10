Irish Examiner View: Difficult example of royal predecessors

From the perspective of the British, the country has demonstrated resilience during its two Elizabethan ages.

During the first, the threat from the Spanish Armada was seen off and the age of Shakespeare ushered in. Elizabeth I was projected as Gloriana, the “Virgin Queen” and delivered one of the most dynamic alpha female speeches of all time before her troops at Tilbury: "I have the body of a weak, feeble woman; but I have the heart and stomach of a king, and of a King of England too."

Elizabeth II helped to heal her nation and peoples in the commonwealth after the trauma of the Second World War. She felt the wind of change; the renaissance of London in the swinging 60s and the impact of the internet. After the murderous attacks on New York on September 11, 2001, she told shocked millions: “Grief is the price we pay for love.”

Under Carolean reigns, our neighbours have not prospered so well. Charles I was the victim of regicide after a civil war between the, predominantly Anglican high church or Catholic, cavaliers and the Puritan roundheads and new model army of Oliver Cromwell.

Charles II, brought back for the Restoration and known as the merry monarch, was initially popular, although his final years saw the dissolution of parliament, demoralising military defeats, and the failure to produce a legitimate heir despite being said to have fathered 12 children by seven mistresses. He was succeeded by his Catholic brother James II, who was then overthrown and replaced by William of Orange, with consequences which reverberate, particularly in Ireland, to this day.

While many billions of words have been written and uttered in the past 24 hours, with many more to come over the next dozen days, it is not too early to consider what kind of monarch Charles III will be, and whether he will have a more propitious tenure than his predecessors.

Prince Charles and wife Camilla in Belfast last March.

Charles, his nation’s longest-serving heir apparent, has had decades to prepare for this inevitability. His wife, Camilla, is fully rehabilitated, even popular, in the eyes of nearly everyone. Few cavil over her description as queen consort and the right to be called queen.

He has two other redoubtable women on whom he can rely in the realms of public service: his sister, Anne, and daughter-in-law Kate.

The next fortnight will be governed by the amalgamation of long-prepared plans which went under the codenames Operation London Bridge and Operation Unicorn — called into effect if the monarch died in Balmoral.

The coronation of Charles III will not take place for many months. It, too, has its own working title: Operation Golden Orb.

While Charles has been known for his commitment to environmental campaigning and charity work over many years, he is also a strong believer in continuity of service. It was he who insisted that his brother Andrew step aside from royal duties after the controversy over his relationship with the sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and the allegations made against him by Virginia Giuffre.

In the play Charles III by Mike Bartlett, which imagines a short reign for the new monarch culminating in a constitutional crisis over royal assent, the ascending king and queen acknowledge that “tradition holds us to account”.

In the nexus created by a new-broom prime minister who has difficult, and controversial, decisions to make, and an untried king with views on how a just society should work, there may be some challenging discussions ahead. But what is needed immediately, with the world in a dangerous place, is stability laced with good advice.

Charles, who last visited Ireland in March with Camilla, will do his mother’s memory a considerable service if he can provide that in the months to come.