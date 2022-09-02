Irish Examiner view: Sins of the fada start a storm of controversy

Before we start chuckling at the way other people mangle Irish pronunciation, let's mind our own language
Naming storms is not new. In 1961, Hurricane Debbie wreaked havoc on Ireland, causing an estimated 78 deaths as well as floods such as this deluge in St Patrick's Street in Cork. Picture: Irish Examiner Archive

Fri, 02 Sep, 2022 - 02:30

Almost every strand of modern life now seems to lead back to climate change, as noted elsewhere on this site in relation to Pakistan. 

The increased frequency and ferocity of winter storms in Ireland is yet another sign of the great challenge of our time. 

Those storms are named when they have the potential to become severe enough to cause an amber or red warning, and the meteorological services feel names help the public to identify particular storms as a significant threat, with the result that people modify their behaviour accordingly. 

New names in place for the coming winter have been nominated by members of the public in Ireland, Britain, and the Netherlands, the latter country selecting names which sound typically Dutch, such as Antoni, Hendrika, Johanna, and Loes. 

The names put forward by Met Éireann include Cillian, Nelly, Íde, and Ruadhán.

Good-natured speculation soon centred on BBC forecasters struggling with those Irish names.

However, it missed a significant point. 

Some Irish media outlets yesterday published the names Íde and Ruadhán without fadas — incorrectly, in other words (this particular malaise seems to be catching, Glanbia rebranding itself this week as "Tirlán", with a fada missing from the i).

Before chuckling at how others mangle pronunciations, we need to take care to use those terms correctly ourselves.

'A scene of desolation': 60 years since Cork was devastated by worst flooding in living memory

