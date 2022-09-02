Irish Examiner view: Paddy Galvin connects us to another era in the life of Waterford

The passing of the former Waterford Crystal chief executive reminds us of very different times in industrial relations 
Irish Examiner view: Paddy Galvin connects us to another era in the life of Waterford

As well a stark reminder of the fraught industrial relations of the 1990s, Paddy Galvin's passing reminds us of a pivotal moment in the life of Waterford City and County. Picture: Irish Examiner Archive

Fri, 02 Sep, 2022 - 02:05

The recent passing of Paddy Galvin will be particularly evocative in Waterford, as the Cork native’s name was synonymous with a period in the city’s history which he himself later described as “dog rough”.

In 1989, Galvin was appointed chief executive of Waterford Crystal, a key industry in Waterford for decades, and was charged with rationalising the company’s factories.

In 1990, over 2,300 workers went on strike for 14 weeks, a period of serious hardship for many in the city which resonates to this day. However, in the course of the rationalisation driven by Galvin, over 1,800  workers eventually lost their jobs.

In 1990, Waterford Crystal was rarely off the news, business, and opinion pages of the Examiner, such was the firm's importance to Waterford, Munster, and indeed the nation. Irish Examiner Archive

A single company employing thousands of workers directly, a lengthy strike which had a real impact on people’s lives, and a particular individual strongly identified with those events on either the management or workers’ side — these are signifiers of an entirely different time, one which will be familiar to readers who lived through the 1980s.

At that time, industrial disputes could often be personified by those particular individuals, whose contributions in print and on the airwaves articulated the position of those they represented.

The closest modern example might be Mick Lynch, head of the RMT union in Britain. Lynch has been the public face of the ongoing rail strike in Britain and an outstanding media performer in putting his members’ case.

A news feature about Paddy Galvin and Waterford Crystal on the Examiner's Business page on May 4, 1990. Irish Examiner Archive

It’s notable there have been so few individuals like Lynch in recent years, advocating on behalf of workers. It’s also noticeable that few individuals are synonymous with management plans in the way Paddy Galvin was in his time.

With industrial action itself almost a relic of bygone decades, however, perhaps not too surprising.

