Irish Examiner View: Welcome news for rugby in Cork

Cork people have long complained about the loss of top-class rugby fixtures in the city, but fans appear now to have received a lifeline from an unexpected source — the GAA.
News that — pending approval at tomorrow’s GAA Central Council meeting of an application by the Cork County Board — Munster hope to play the world champions South Africa at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in November, is welcome for Cork’s sports fans.
Since the redevelopment of Thomond Park and the massive financial burden that placed on the Munster branch of the IRFU, much of the sport’s focus in the province has been centred on Limerick — to the chagrin of the Cork support.
Confidence is high that the 45,000-capacity Páirc Uí Chaoimh would be sold out for this glamour tie, benefiting the coffers of both the Cork County Board and Munster Rugby. But once the fixture is confirmed for the venue — as it hopefully will be — Cork rugby fans now have to fulfil their part of the deal by ensuring a sell-out and proving just how committed they are.
Cork fans often wistfully recall great rugby days in the city when they lost narrowly to the Springboks in 1960 or beat then-world champions Australia in 1992.
Another such day in November would be very welcome.