Irish Examiner View: Welcome news for rugby in Cork

Munster rugby fans in Cork have long lamented that the focus in the province has been centred on Limerick, but that could change for one day in November.
Irish Examiner View: Welcome news for rugby in Cork

Páirc Uí Chaoimh stadium. Picture: Dennis Horgan

Fri, 26 Aug, 2022 - 06:05

Cork people have long complained about the loss of top-class rugby fixtures in the city, but fans appear now to have received a lifeline from an unexpected source — the GAA.

News that — pending approval at tomorrow’s GAA Central Council meeting of an application by the Cork County Board — Munster hope to play the world champions South Africa at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in November, is welcome for Cork’s sports fans.

Since the redevelopment of Thomond Park and the massive financial burden that placed on the Munster branch of the IRFU, much of the sport’s focus in the province has been centred on Limerick — to the chagrin of the Cork support.

Confidence is high that the 45,000-capacity Páirc Uí Chaoimh would be sold out for this glamour tie, benefiting the coffers of both the Cork County Board and Munster Rugby. But once the fixture is confirmed for the venue — as it hopefully will be — Cork rugby fans now have to fulfil their part of the deal by ensuring a sell-out and proving just how committed they are.

Cork fans often wistfully recall great rugby days in the city when they lost narrowly to the Springboks in 1960 or beat then-world champions Australia in 1992.

Another such day in November would be very welcome.

Read More

Munster name team for Friday night fixture against Gloucester

More in this section

FBL-AFR-2019-MATCH35-BEN-CMR Irish Examiner view: We bid a sad 'adieu' to the Squirrels
Irish Examiner view: Ukraine has the confidence to keep its independence  Irish Examiner view: Ukraine has the confidence to keep its independence 
Irish Examiner View: Drought around the world paints a depressing picture Irish Examiner View: Drought around the world paints a depressing picture
#Munster RugbyPlace: P?irc U? ChaoimhOrganisation: GAAOrganisation: IRFU
<p>Robert Troy may protest about landlords such as him being vilified. But his exit is in fact due to his having to correct the record, repeatedly, as his ‘mistakes’ continued to come to light. File picture: Collins Photos</p>

Irish Examiner view: Another minister departs with a sorry tale to tell

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices