Munster line up Páirc Uí Chaoimh date with world champion Springboks

MOVES are afoot for Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh to host a glamour rugby clash between Munster and world champions South Africa in November.

Munster are holding off announcing the fixture until the GAA’s Central Council approves use of the Cork stadium on November 10th.

Cork GAA has formalised a request to Croke Park to stage the game against the Springboks and it will be debated at a Central Council meeting this weekend, Examiner Sport understands.

Guidelines on the use of GAA stadia were updated in the wake of the controversy surrounding the use of Páirc Uí Chaoimh for the Liam Miller tribute game four years ago.

Munster Rugby are keen to bring the glamour game to Cork, but will still host the world champions at Thomond Park in Limerick if approval is not forthcoming from the GAA. The Boks play Ireland at the Aviva Stadium the previous Saturday, November 5th, before travelling to Marseille to meet France on November 12.

That lack of approval would seem unlikely given the status of the game in terms of national sporting interest, the relaxation of restrictions on GAA stadia in such a scenario and the well-ventilated financial issues of Cork GAA, and the debt burden overhanging the stadium, which cost ,€96m to redevelop.

The capacity of Thomond Park is around 26,000. Given the uniqueness of the occasion, Munster would hope to sell out the 45,000 capacity home of Cork GAA for the visit of the world champions.

Income for Cork GAA from stadium rental would be nothing like the take from summer concerts featuring Ed Sheeran, Elton John and Westlife in 2022, but it would be a valuable global showcasing of their facility for future commercial opportunities.

It is unlikely too there would be any disruption of GAA activity at that time of the season, when the club campaigns would be all but done.