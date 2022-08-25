Munster name team for Friday night fixture against Gloucester

New Munster head coach Graham Rowntree has selected his side for the pre-season fixture against Gloucester at Musgrave Park on Friday night, 7.30pm.
An extended 31 man squad has been named. New signings Malakai Fekitoa and Chris Moore are among the replacements and will make their first appearances for the province.
Paddy Kelly and academy trio Edwin Edogbo, Ruadhan Quinn and Conor Phillips are also in line for their first taste of senior action with the province.
Simon Zebo starts at full-back with Calvin Nash and Shane Daly on either flank.
Rory Scannell and Chris Farrell form the centre partnership with Neil Cronin and Ben Healy in the half-backs.
Josh Wycherley, Diarmuid Barron and Keynan Knox pack down in the front row with Cian Hurley and Eoin O’Connor in the second row.
Captain Jack O’Donoghue, Alex Kendellen and Jack O’Sullivan complete the starting XV.
You can watch Munster's pre-season match against Gloucester exclusively live on Examiner Sport.
Simon Zebo; Calvin Nash, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Shane Daly; Ben Healy, Neil Cronin; Josh Wycherley, Diarmuid Barron, Keynan Knox; Cian Hurley, Eoin O’Connor; Jack O’Donoghue (C), Alex Kendellen, Jack O’Sullivan.
Scott Buckley, Chris Moore, Roman Salanoa, James French, Liam O’Connor, Edwin Edogbo, Paddy Kelly, Ruadhan Quinn, Daniel Okeke, Paddy Patterson, Jack Crowley, Tony Butler, Malakai Fekitoa, Dan Goggin, Liam Coombes, Conor Phillips.