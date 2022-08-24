Irish Examiner view: Clamp down on uninvited footage

Wed, 24 Aug, 2022 - 01:50
It is only a matter of time, if it hasn’t happened already, that someone is killed for taking uninvited footage on a camera phone and distributing it to damaging effect and misinterpretation over social media.
That the prime minister of Finland, Sanna Marin, found it necessary to take a drugs test after a leaked video showed her dancing exuberantly and drinking at what she imagined was a private party should not surprise us.
Thousands of Scandinavian women have uploaded videos of themselves dancing in support of Sanna Marin, someone who has clearly made a poor choice of friends. We have a better suggestion.
Ask everyone to check their phones in on the door the next time they come around.