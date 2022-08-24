Irish Examiner view: Clamp down on uninvited footage

Finnish PM controversy
Sanna Marin at a press conference in Helsinki, Finland, took a drug test 'for her own legal protection' after a video was leaked of her at her private party dancing and mimicking singing. Picture: Roni Rekomaa/Lehtikuva via AP

Wed, 24 Aug, 2022 - 01:50

It is only a matter of time, if it hasn’t happened already, that someone is killed for taking uninvited footage on a camera phone and distributing it to damaging effect and misinterpretation over social media.

That the prime minister of Finland, Sanna Marin, found it necessary to take a drugs test after a leaked video showed her dancing exuberantly and drinking at what she imagined was a private party should not surprise us.

Thousands of Scandinavian women have uploaded videos of themselves dancing in support of Sanna Marin, someone who has clearly made a poor choice of friends. We have a better suggestion. 

Ask everyone to check their phones in on the door the next time they come around.

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

