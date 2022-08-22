Irish Examiner view: Pillar of Irish life adapting to new crime

Much of the attention in this year of centenaries has focused on the political leaders, Michael Collins principal among them. But it is right, also, to link the creation of An Garda Síochána with the volatile and rapid changes of that period, and recall that Collins was instrumental in its introduction.

By some coincidence, organised, uniformed policing in Ireland can be dated back a further century, to 1822, and the establishment of the regionally-based ‘County Constabulary’, which grew out of the Peace Preservation Force (PPF) under an 1816 Westminster Act sponsored by Robert Peel (who was then chief secretary for Ireland).

Peel would also establish London’s Metropolitan Police, and that is the reason officers are sometimes, anachronistically, referred to as ‘Peelers’.

The history of the relationship of the PPF’s successors, the Royal Irish Constabulary (RIC), and Irish rule, in the shape of the Sinn Féin government, Dáil Éireann, is a sorry business and subject to much rancour. Following the Civil War and the truce of July 1921, the RIC disbanded and a new police force, The Civic Guard (renamed the Garda Síochána na hÉireann on August 8, 1923), was formed by Michael Collins and the Irish government.

Five days after the first commissioner, Michael Staines, led his new police force through the gates of Dublin Castle, the man who husbanded them into the world was shot at Béal na Bláth.

Since Michael Staines, there have been 22 commissioners, the number depending on whether you count Patrick Brennan, from Co Clare, who was elected during the Civic Guard mutiny.

The latest incumbent, Drew Harris, who was appointed in 2018 for five years, was the first outside appointment and took up his position after serving as deputy chief constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland. His father, Alwyn, a Royal Ulster Constabulary superintendent, was killed by a Provisional IRA bomb while he was on his way to church in October 1989.

Commissioner Harris has had his share of problems — they come with the job — but has proved sure-footed and faces tremendous challenges in ensuring that his force has all the requisite skills, resources, and direction to tackle what is an increasingly complex and more criminal and dangerous world than some of his predecessors faced.

War against crime

Last week, the Policing Authority underlined, and not for the first time, the level of investment and assistance that is required to fight the war against gangsters, traffickers, serious organised crime, fraudsters, terrorists, and bad actors in the digital world.

A dedicated budget of up to €45m is needed to implement Garda IT modernisation projects, while current budgets are predominantly spent on maintaining legacy systems. Overall, Garda HQ estimates that €200m of capital investment is required for it to “catch up” with the digital armoury of other forces and the criminals they are seeking to defeat.

The Garda commissioner is comparable to the chief executive of a multinational company with large-scale resources and turnover. As of this summer, there were 14,318 Garda members, an increase of almost 6% since December 2017. In addition, there are 3,128 civilian staff, a rise of 42% over the same period. Both figures are below strength and may need to be revisited.

Drew Harris has been closely involved in the appointment of three new, and important, assistant commissioners, including Jonathan Roberts, from PSNI, who takes charge of the sensitive province of anti-corruption; Detective Chief Superintendent Paul Cleary, who tackles the mounting challenges of cybercrime, and Chief Superintendent Eileen Foster, the divisional commander for Co Kerry.

The role of visible policing is an important component of public confidence. During the investigation into the horrible murder of the 87-year-old Co Clare man Thomas O’Halloran in Greenford, west London, last week, one of the comments that reverberated from frustrated residents was, ‘Where have all the police officers gone?’ It is a call that has been heard in the Republic in the past. It must not be allowed to take root.

An Garda Síochána is one of the historic pillars of our society.

Like the Catholic Church, it faces the turbulence of modern life. Also like the Catholic Church, it will need to continue to adapt while staying true to its core missions. After 100 years, it can be said to have maintained its importance to all citizens.

We wish it, and its current management and officers well as they attempt to manage the evolution.