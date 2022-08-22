Irish Examiner view: Pictures tell their own unique story

In second place is the vertiginous 1932 image of 11 steelworkers taking lunch while sitting on a beam 850 feet in the air, above Rockefeller Plaza in New York.
It is true that a picture is worth 1,000 words, an expression that is just over a century old and whose authorship is credited, naturally enough, to a graphic designer, clearly envious of those long-past times when contributors were paid by the word.
Readers may be their own judges of the value of 1,000 words, which is the length, or thereabouts, of the opinion column in the Irish Examiner each day. And they may be interested, also, to know which images are the subject of the most searches on the internet.
A company has produced a top-five list of the most-liked photographs in history.
At number one is Nasa’s 1969 portrait of man’s first steps on the moon.
In second place is the vertiginous 1932 image of 11 steelworkers taking lunch while sitting on a beam 850 feet in the air, above Rockefeller Plaza in New York.
Third is the US Marines raising the Stars and Stripes above Iwo Jima in 1945. In fourth is Albert Einstein sticking his tongue out in 1951, and in fifth, the heroic ‘tankman’ and his shopping bags in Tiananmen Square, Beijing, in 1989.
We will wager that if you close your eyes, you will be able to recall each and every one of those photographs. You may note that none of them are from the age of the camera phone. The day will come for that, but it is not here yet.
Monday, August 22, 2022 - 7:00 AM
