Irish Examiner view: Pictures tell their own unique story

It is true that a picture is worth 1,000 words, an expression that is just over a century old and whose authorship is credited, naturally enough, to a graphic designer, clearly envious of those long-past times when contributors were paid by the word.

Readers may be their own judges of the value of 1,000 words, which is the length, or thereabouts, of the opinion column in the Irish Examiner each day. And they may be interested, also, to know which images are the subject of the most searches on the internet.