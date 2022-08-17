Irish Examiner view: Sharing the experience of dementia could help us all a lot

The number of people living with dementia is expected to increase in line with our ageing population, from the current total of just over 64,000 to 150,000-plus by 2045, with significant implications for spending on care and support.

Barely a day passes without reference to the condition, which is not a single disease but rather a term that is used to describe the symptoms which occur when there is a decline in brain function. Alzheimer’s is the most common, but not everyone suffering from dementia has it.