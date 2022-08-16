Irish Examiner view: Br Kevin Crowley is a living saint 

The retirement of Br Kevin Crowley, the founder of the Capuchin Day Centre in inner-city Dublin, after over half a century of service to the community, is truly the end of the era.

Br Kevin established the charity for homeless people in 1969 after he came across several men eating out of bins in the capital and it has since gone on to provide over 700 meals on a daily basis to those battling alcoholism, drug addiction, and poverty. It also puts 1,500 food parcels into the hands of poor and homeless people every Wednesday.