Irish Examiner view: A prophetic voice

One hundred years ago, on August 9, the poet Philip Larkin was born in Coventry. Many people in Ireland are familiar with his work — the one warning about what your “mum and dad” do to you, although they may not mean to. The other about sexual intercourse beginning in 1963, between the end of the ‘Chatterley’ ban and the Beatles’ first LP. Plus the suggestion that “what will survive of us is love”.

It is interesting to speculate which facet of Larkin’s behaviour might have got him “cancelled” in these modern times. Misogyny? Casual racism? English nationalism? Possibly all three. But then the world may have overlooked one of the most brilliant, perceptive, and prophetic voices of the 20th century with ideas and images which resonate to this day and beyond. When in doubt, keep an open mind.