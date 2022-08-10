Irish Examiner view: A prophetic voice

The poet Philip Larkin was born 100 years ago
Irish Examiner view: A prophetic voice

Philip Larkin: One of the most brilliant, perceptive, and prophetic voices of the 20th century

Wed, 10 Aug, 2022 - 01:55

One hundred years ago, on August 9, the poet Philip Larkin was born in Coventry. Many people in Ireland are familiar with his work — the one warning about what your “mum and dad” do to you, although they may not mean to. The other about sexual intercourse beginning in 1963, between the end of the ‘Chatterley’ ban and the Beatles’ first LP. Plus the suggestion that “what will survive of us is love”.

It is interesting to speculate which facet of Larkin’s behaviour might have got him “cancelled” in these modern times. Misogyny? Casual racism? English nationalism? Possibly all three. But then the world may have overlooked one of the most brilliant, perceptive, and prophetic voices of the 20th century with ideas and images which resonate to this day and beyond. When in doubt, keep an open mind.

Read More

Podcast Corner: Book Exploder and three other shows to check out this week 

More in this section

Cost of Living Coalition Protest Irish Examiner View: In difficult times, debate must be civil
Energy prices Irish Examiner View: Soaking the taxpayer has its limits
Leeds United v Everton - Premier League Irish Examiner View: Sensible move not to allow taking the knee to become routine
Person: Philip Larkin
<p>'My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,' John Travolta wrote in a tribute to his 'Grease' co-star Olivia Newton-John who died on Monday. Picture: Paramount/Getty</p>

Irish Examiner view: Olivia Newton-John sang the summer nights of a generation's lives

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices