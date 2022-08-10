Irish Examiner View: In difficult times, debate must be civil

In a world where it is common for people to bemoan the aptitudes and understanding of politicians and administrators in public life, it can be worthwhile pausing to ask the question: “Why would anyone do this job, anyway?”
The coarsening of forms of debate, the corrosive personalisation of politics and social campaigning, and the relentless pressures from always-on, always-available, communications networks are heavy disincentives to a life of duty to fellow citizens.
The health service, for example, has seen a significant level of exodus, including some very high-profile departures, over the past 12 months. A number of those have been caused by pandemic burnout, but others are because people don’t feel valued in their work.
They are not necessarily talking about financial reward.
Lack of appreciation can manifest itself in a number of ways, but not usually in physical aggression, which is why it was interesting for Ireland South MEP Billy Kelleher to talk about his experiences in the 'Irish Examiner’s' Let Me Tell You podcast.