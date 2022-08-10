Irish Examiner View: In difficult times, debate must be civil

In a world where it is common for people to bemoan the aptitudes and understanding of politicians and administrators in public life, it can be worthwhile pausing to ask the question: “Why would anyone do this job, anyway?”

The coarsening of forms of debate, the corrosive personalisation of politics and social campaigning, and the relentless pressures from always-on, always-available, communications networks are heavy disincentives to a life of duty to fellow citizens.

The health service, for example, has seen a significant level of exodus, including some very high-profile departures, over the past 12 months. A number of those have been caused by pandemic burnout, but others are because people don’t feel valued in their work.

They are not necessarily talking about financial reward.

Lack of appreciation can manifest itself in a number of ways, but not usually in physical aggression, which is why it was interesting for Ireland South MEP Billy Kelleher to talk about his experiences in the 'Irish Examiner’s' Let Me Tell You podcast.

Political Hostility

Mr Kelleher described what happened to him at the time of the IMF bailout in 2010, following the global financial crash two years earlier. One day, as he left a funeral home near the quays in Cork, a man approached Mr Kelleher and violently shoved him to the ground, the MEP says.

He added that some ministers in Brian Cowen’s government had to take their children out of their schools because of the hostility to surrendering economic sovereignty. Others decided not to go out with members of their family.

“It had come to the stage for Fianna Fáil ministers and TDs, going out and interacting with the public was becoming very difficult,” said Mr Kelleher. There were attacks on ministers and TDs and an increase in security details.

He said that assaults often went unreported, adding: “You just felt there would be no understanding of it. And you didn’t want to encourage copycat elements.

We weren’t expecting sympathy, but that was experienced by an awful lot of deputies.

During the Troika — the European Commission, the European Central Bank, and the International Monetary Fund — which oversaw the management of the debt crisis, security, including the provision of specialised cars and drivers for ministers, was scaled back, although that has now been reviewed by An Garda Síochána following a number of protests outside the homes of politicians in the past 12 months.

We face a difficult winter on a range of fronts. Political protest is one thing; threatening behaviour very much another.

Leaders and citizens must work together to carry us through to spring 2023 and remember that military slogan: “No one left behind.”