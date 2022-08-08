Irish Examiner View: Sensible move not to allow taking the knee to become routine

The return of the Premier League for its 30th season marks a series of new beginnings, but also the end of a weekly fixture which has been with us since June 2020 — the ritual of players “taking the knee”.

It remains to be seen whether active support against racism stays as visible now that this admittedly short-lived tradition has been put aside, but it was always a potentially divisive issue, particularly among those who resist sport being appropriated for political objectiveT.