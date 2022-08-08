Irish Examiner View: Sensible move not to allow taking the knee to become routine

The return of the Premier League for its 30th season marks a series of new beginnings, but also the end of a weekly fixture which has been with us since June 2020 — the ritual of players “taking the knee”.
It remains to be seen whether active support against racism stays as visible now that this admittedly short-lived tradition has been put aside, but it was always a potentially divisive issue, particularly among those who resist sport being appropriated for political objectiveT.
Taking the knee may experience a resurgence on the next examples of racial intolerance, bigotry, and controversy, but, for now, it is sensible that the power of the protest is not lost through over-familiarity, over-use, and routine.
We have not seen the end of it, any more than the Black Power salute of Tommie Smith and John Carlos at the 1968 Mexico Olympics, was the last of its kind.