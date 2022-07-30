Irish Examiner view: The world needs more people like the father of Gaia theory

The polymath and brilliant scientist James Lovelock who died this week aged 103 hugely increased our understanding of the interconnected nature of the world and humankind’s impact upon it and identified the impact of industrial pollutants, the depletion of the ozone layer and the menace of global warming.

Speaking to the Royal Society in 2007 about the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, he said its report was “the scariest official document I have ever read”.