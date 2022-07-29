Irish Examiner view: Taxpayers foot the bill for boom builds

The response of Ireland Inc to a long list of construction scandals leaves a lot to be desired
The mica scandal which let to continued protests at Leinster House is but one of a litany of problems which will cost all of us billions. File picture: Stephen Collins

Fri, 29 Jul, 2022 - 02:02

The US poet Nikki Giovanni once said: “Mistakes are a fact of life, but it is the response to error that counts.”

That being the case, the response of Ireland Inc to a variety of construction scandals leaves a lot to be desired, particularly as we do not appear to have learnt from any of them and nobody other than the Irish taxpayer is left to pick up the
bill for decades of malfeasance and woeful absence of responsibility.

We’ve had the mica scandal, the Priory Hall scandal, and many others and on each occasion those responsible have not been held accountable. Now, it seems, we’re facing another massive bill as boom-time builders responsible for defective homes built during the Celtic Tiger years cannot be made to pay for remediation works.

The bill for such works will stretch into the billions of euro and the report of the working group on defects in housing, commissioned by Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien, states that:  

[I]t is not feasible retrospectively to impose a penalty on the individual firms that were responsible for the defects.

The report highlighted the effects of the malaise and the slapdash legacy of the Celtic Tiger. 

Alarmingly, it also found that “the common thread” to the origin of the defects was a lack of understanding by construction professionals, developers, insurers, lenders, and financiers of the complexities of constructing buildings. This in itself seems almost preposterous. That there will be no accountability is exasperating and frustrating in equal measure.

The report also found homebuyers are left with a minimum of legal options, despite a “clear” statutory position that the primary responsibility rests with owners, designers, and builders. 

Now we will find out how, politically, this will play out among the voting public, which can only seethe at being left, once more, to foot the bill.

Will we ever learn? 

Irish Examiner view: Sinn Féin’s silence on climate action says a lot

