As our Government ministers continue to hammer out a deal on emission reduction targets, the fallout continues about who in this country believes what when it comes to climate change.

Fianna Fáil TD Christopher O’Sullivan made a rare — Green Party aside — public Government foray into the debate, arguing that “we shouldn’t be delaying anything when it comes to climate action”.

While he stopped short of demanding a 30% reduction in agriculture emissions, he did admit we are “running out of time”.

TDs who believe climate change needs to be tackled urgently and immediately have been outspoken in recent times by those who would prefer our climate ambitions be downgraded, for a variety of reasons. Most are silent — many, we must assume, for fear of upsetting vested interests.

Whatever the beliefs of the climate naysayers, we can at least be grateful they are willing to put them on record to be challenged. Alas, this is not the case for Sinn Féin, which appears to have little regard for climate issues.

Nothing to say

While the collapse of our ecosystems has become a priority issue for governments worldwide — a fact highlighted by the intergovernmental spat over the part the farming community has to play in reducing emissions — the main opposition party that believes it should govern here has nothing to say about the most pressing matter facing this or any other country.

While the party’s climate spokesperson, Darren O’Rourke, maintains it is “absolutely clear” actions needs to be taken on climate change, there has been no indication from Sinn Féin of it committing to any specific position on the level of reductions necessary in the agriculture sector.

The Government cannot win on agricultural emissions. Do the right thing or be a sop to the farming lobby. But that is the price of governing. If Sinn Féin sees fundamental issues like this as worth swerving for fear of any incremental electoral damage, then questions must be asked about their ability to govern.

Indeed, as An Taisce has pointed out, Sinn Féin’s lack of action — or indeed a coherent opinion — on climate action is tantamount to climate denial.

Actions, the old saying goes, speak louder than words.