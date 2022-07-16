Irish Examiner view: Knocked off the perch

At first glance it might be easy to dismiss the findings of the annual Expat Insider survey by Inter Nations. The sample size per country is relatively small and the factors on which respondents are asked to comment are subjective.

This year more than 12,000 people of 177 different nationalities and living in 181 countries have been asked how their new locations have performed on quality of life, cost of living, safety, financial outlook, bureaucracy, and “ease of fitting in.”