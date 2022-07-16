Irish Examiner view: Knocked off the perch

New Zealand no longer so great for relocation
Irish Examiner view: Knocked off the perch

New Zealand, held out as a new paradise when Jacinda Arden was centre stage during the Covid crisis, has now been voted the second worst place for relocation.

Sat, 16 Jul, 2022 - 08:50

At first glance it might be easy to dismiss the findings of the annual Expat Insider survey by Inter Nations. The sample size per country is relatively small and the factors on which respondents are asked to comment are subjective.

This year more than 12,000 people of 177 different nationalities and living in 181 countries have been asked how their new locations have performed on quality of life, cost of living, safety, financial outlook, bureaucracy, and “ease of fitting in.” 

The results have been somewhat surprising. New Zealand, held out as a new paradise when Jacinda Arden was centre stage during the Covid crisis, has now been voted the second worst place for relocation. The cost of living is too high and the pay is too low, say those who have been polled, although the environment, climate and sport are appreciated.

Let us hope that there is a little less enthusiasm this morning. If you are reading this at 8.00am today, put the Irish Examiner down for 80-90 minutes (difficult we know) and tune in to the decider between the All Blacks and Ireland from Wellington. Jonathan Jeremiah Sexton celebrated his 37th birthday this week and his teammates gave him a cake. A first series victory against the Kiwis would be the cherry on the top.

Read More

More heartbreak for Ireland as New Zealand hang on for win

More in this section

Australia Cardinal Sued Irish Examiner View: Legal hearing for 'secondary' victims
Irish Examiner view: Bill to boost rights of hospitality staff is long overdue Irish Examiner view: Bill to boost rights of hospitality staff is long overdue
Irish Examiner view: We need inventive thinking on refugee housing crisis Irish Examiner view: We need inventive thinking on refugee housing crisis
New ZealandAll Blacks
<p>In the UK, nearly 2m households told the BBC they did not watch any live television last year</p>

Irish Examiner view: Trusted content needs help and support

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices