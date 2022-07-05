Irish Examiner view: Is the age of cheap air fares at an end?

Ryanair predicts 30% hike in prices, blaming cost-of-living crisis, rising fuel costs, and post-Covid staffing levels
Irish Examiner view: Is the age of cheap air fares at an end?

Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary maintains that cheap flights are unsustainable in the short- to medium-term.

Tue, 05 Jul, 2022 - 07:05

Is the term “budget airline” about to be lost to us as part of our current lexicon?

Oddly enough, that is the prediction of the man who brought those words into common usage across Europe — Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary, who is predicting that air fares will rise by up to 30% in the short to medium term.

And, while he accepted full responsibility for bringing low-cost air travel to Europe, and that he had made a lot of money from it over the last two decades, he maintains that cheap flights are unsustainable right now.

Spiralling cost-of-living increases, startling rises in fuel costs, and post-Covid staffing issues at both airlines and airports have led to chaos at airports around the world in recent weeks, and the threat of increased ticket prices will do little to sate consumer concerns about the viability of travelling at the moment.

Read More about #Cost of living

However, Mr O’Leary’s assertion that current prices are at a rate unsustainable to make commercial sense indicates that the boom time for budget airlines is over.

He has a point, too, when he says it is a ridiculous situation whereby a flight from Ireland to Britain is cheaper than the train fare from the destination airport to the nearest city.

Combine that with the fact that oil prices will remain structurally higher for as long as the next five years and airlines will be forced to up their ticket prices and accept the consequences.

Quite whether that will see the death of the budget airline remains to be seen.

Read More

Ryanair sees over 200% increase in passenger numbers during June

More in this section

Russia Energy Project Irish Examiner view: Will Britain turn off the gas taps as energy crisis escalates?
Irish Examiner view: Trump checks his diary dates as election 2024 looms Irish Examiner view: Trump checks his diary dates as election 2024 looms
British Summer Time festival - London Irish Examiner view: Last steps on Yellow Brick Road for Elton
#Summer Travel#COVID-19#Cost of living#Energy PricesPerson: Michael O'LearyOrganisation: Ryanair
<p>A draft bill on legalising cannabis is expected before the German Bundestag this year.</p>

Irish Examiner view: German plans on legalising cannabis being closely watched

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices