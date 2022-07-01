Irish Examiner view: Retired cricket maestro Morgan still has plenty to give

Who are Ireland’s leading sporting icons at the moment? Katie Taylor? For sure. Ronan O’Gara following the stunning 24-21 victory over Leinster in the Champions Cup Final in May? Without a doubt. Conor McGregor? Not the following he once had. Rory McIlroy? Still one of the greatest and to be admired for his stand against the blandishments of LIV Golf.

Outside of the island of Ireland, and even within it, you would get plenty of takers for the now retired England cricket white ball captain Eoin Morgan from Dublin.