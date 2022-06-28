Irish Examiner view: Roe v Wade ruling may harm Republicans in mid-terms

While Republicans in many states have been rushing to implement those bans immediately, Democrats now have a much-needed stick with which to beat them at the ballot box
Irish Examiner view: Roe v Wade ruling may harm Republicans in mid-terms

People attend an abortion-rights protest at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade. Picture: Rick Bowmer/AP

Tue, 28 Jun, 2022 - 05:00

The overturning of Roe v Wade by the US Supreme Court and the effective ban on abortions it sparked across much of the country last week may turn out to be a bonus to the beleaguered Democratic Party in November’s mid-term elections.

While Republicans in many states have been rushing to implement those bans immediately, Democrats now have a much-needed stick with which to beat them at the ballot box. 

And with the Republicans desperately trying to keep the electorate’s focus on the cost of living and crime, they may have underestimated the countrywide reaction to the Supreme Court decision.

In an effort to turn that anger into electoral support, Democratic candidates for governor, attorney general, and other state-level offices have pledged to put the abortion issue at the forefront of their agenda, and party candidates for key congressional seats — critical for maintaining the party’s slim majorities in both houses in Washington — are now framing their electoral push around the restoration of abortion rights and preventing the roll-back of other liberties.

Analysts maintain it is too early yet to see if the Supreme Court decision will change the trajectory of the mid-terms which, thus far, indicates the Democrats will find it difficult to repel an expected Republican surge. 

But the overturning of Roe v Wade has sparked nationwide outrage, and Republicans are wary of focusing on issues that might diminish any advantage they perceive themselves to have.

Critical Senate races in Ohio, Georgia, Florida, and Pennsylvania, among others, might prove to be valuable battlegrounds for the Democrats and, since the Supreme Court ruling, the party has seen a considerable spike in grassroots fundraising for their campaigns countrywide.

While Democratic candidates will be cautious about weaponising the abortion issue in the mid-terms, they have moved quickly to remind voters of the positions adopted by their Republican rivals in the past in the hope it will swing the electorate in their favour.

What will be crucial, however, is if the Republicans can persuade voters that matters financial are more important than civil liberties. 

Judging by the reaction across America since Roe v Wade was struck down, that might be a very difficult ticket for them to punch.

Read More

This fight didn't start with abortion, and it won't end with abortion

More in this section

Scales of Justice Irish Examiner view: Justice delayed amid overburdened free legal aid system
Glastonbury Festival 2022 Irish Examiner view: Cultural festivals such as Glastonbury feed the soul
Irish Examiner view: The hard road back to freedom  Irish Examiner view: The hard road back to freedom 
#Abortion lawsRoe v Wade
<p>HSE CEO Paul Reid with then-health minister Simon Harris and taoiseach Leo Varadkar, visiting the Covid-19 Community Assessment Hub in DCU Collins Avenue in April 2020. File picture: Leon Farrell</p>

Irish Examiner view: Paul Reid’s exit heaps more woe on HSE

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices