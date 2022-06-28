Irish Examiner view: Roe v Wade ruling may harm Republicans in mid-terms

The overturning of Roe v Wade by the US Supreme Court and the effective ban on abortions it sparked across much of the country last week may turn out to be a bonus to the beleaguered Democratic Party in November’s mid-term elections.

While Republicans in many states have been rushing to implement those bans immediately, Democrats now have a much-needed stick with which to beat them at the ballot box.

And with the Republicans desperately trying to keep the electorate’s focus on the cost of living and crime, they may have underestimated the countrywide reaction to the Supreme Court decision.

In an effort to turn that anger into electoral support, Democratic candidates for governor, attorney general, and other state-level offices have pledged to put the abortion issue at the forefront of their agenda, and party candidates for key congressional seats — critical for maintaining the party’s slim majorities in both houses in Washington — are now framing their electoral push around the restoration of abortion rights and preventing the roll-back of other liberties.

Analysts maintain it is too early yet to see if the Supreme Court decision will change the trajectory of the mid-terms which, thus far, indicates the Democrats will find it difficult to repel an expected Republican surge.

But the overturning of Roe v Wade has sparked nationwide outrage, and Republicans are wary of focusing on issues that might diminish any advantage they perceive themselves to have.

Critical Senate races in Ohio, Georgia, Florida, and Pennsylvania, among others, might prove to be valuable battlegrounds for the Democrats and, since the Supreme Court ruling, the party has seen a considerable spike in grassroots fundraising for their campaigns countrywide.

While Democratic candidates will be cautious about weaponising the abortion issue in the mid-terms, they have moved quickly to remind voters of the positions adopted by their Republican rivals in the past in the hope it will swing the electorate in their favour.

What will be crucial, however, is if the Republicans can persuade voters that matters financial are more important than civil liberties.

Judging by the reaction across America since Roe v Wade was struck down, that might be a very difficult ticket for them to punch.