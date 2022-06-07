Irish Examiner view: We are all the winners when everyone can access sport

The International Mixed Ability Rugby Tournament was a roaring success for the participants — but also for society at large
Ballincollig Trailblazers competing with Rugby El Salvador from Spain during the International Mixed Ability Rugby Tournament at Musgrave Park, Cork. Picture: Tom Maher/Inpho 

Tue, 07 Jun, 2022

This week’s International Mixed Ability Rugby Tournament in Cork is one of those rare opportunities to celebrate the breaking down of barriers surrounding social inclusion and the participation of people of all abilities in sport — and not just rugby.

The widely anticipated event, the opening of which over the weekend at Musgrave Park was attended by around 4,000 people, has brought together a band of brothers and sisters who might otherwise have been excluded from an international sporting occasion.

Bumble Bees RUFC from England contend with West Cork Jesters during the International Mixed Ability Rugby Tournament World Cup at Musgrave Park in Cork. Picture: Tom Maher/Inpho 
The laudable efforts of Sundays Well RFC to promote mixed-ability rugby has engendered a country-wide effort for inclusion in sports such as boxing, rowing, and football, which can only be seen as a major positive initiative.

For too long, and despite the international successes of events such as the Special Olympics, people with disabilities have not had enough access to sport in general and participatory sport in particular and this week’s event not only allows people an entry into playing games, but gives others the chance to experience the joy it provides.

It is a particular privilege for the Irish Examiner to support this week’s International Mixed Ability Rugby Tournament.

Eva Rodriguez of Club de Rugby El Salvador, Spain, is applauded off the pitch by Ballincollig Trailblazers after their International Mixed Ability Rugby Tournament World Cup game. Picture: Tom Maher/Inpho
Our hope is that this international initiative will grow and thrive for the benefit not only of the participants themselves, but also for the whole issue of social inclusion in our society.

