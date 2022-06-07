Irish Examiner view: We are all the winners when everyone can access sport

The laudable efforts of Sundays Well RFC to promote mixed-ability rugby has engendered a country-wide effort for inclusion in sports such as boxing, rowing, and football, which can only be seen as a major positive initiative.
For too long, and despite the international successes of events such as the Special Olympics, people with disabilities have not had enough access to sport in general and participatory sport in particular and this week’s event not only allows people an entry into playing games, but gives others the chance to experience the joy it provides.
It is a particular privilege for the International Mixed Ability Rugby Tournament.to support this week’s
Our hope is that this international initiative will grow and thrive for the benefit not only of the participants themselves, but also for the whole issue of social inclusion in our society.