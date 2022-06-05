Cork’s Mixed Ability Rugby World Cup ‘a major coup for Ireland’

More than 4,000 people from over 14 countries flocked to Musgrave Park on Sunday evening to celebrate the arrival of the long-awaited International Mixed Ability Rugby Tournament (IMART).

Cork has been selected to host the event, which aims to break down barriers to participation in sport, promotes social inclusion and generate long-term positive change in our communities.

From June 5 to 10, over 1000 players both with and without disabilities from 28 teams and 12 different countries will come together to play as many as 82 matches.

Meanwhile, the first-ever Mixed Ability Week will see new sports like football, rowing and boxing showcased.

In attendance at the launch was An Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Deputy Lord Mayor Cllr Tony Fitzgerald and Mayor of the County of Cork, Gillian Coughlan, Minister Simon Coveney, Minister Michael McGrath and the IRFU president.

Annette Cullen and Alan Craughwell, IMART, An Taoiseach, Mícheál Martin TD, Deputy Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Tony Fitzgerald, Liam Maher, IMART, and Ruth Fuller, IMART, pictured at the opening ceremony of the Mixed Ability Rugby World Cup in Musgrave Park, Cork.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, player James Healy of IMART 2022 Committee said: “Not only is it one of the most important events in the global mixed ability sporting calendar, but it is a major coup for Ireland and especially for Cork as it will provide a huge boost to the local economy”.

The tournament will be the biggest to date with 24 men’s teams competing for the overall Winners Trophy as well as the much-coveted Spirit Trophy, and four women’s teams fighting it out to take home the inaugural winners and Spirit trophies.

Munster Rugby Captain, Peter O’Mahony, said: "I’m proud to support the International Mixed Ability Rugby Tournament coming to Ireland for the first time”.

“Mixed Ability gives everybody the opportunity to be a rugby player regardless of size, shape or ability.”

Players and Supporters parading, at the opening ceremony of the IMART Mixed Ability Rugby World Cup in Musgrave Park, Cork.

He added that “this is an incredible opportunity to celebrate our core values, welcoming teams from around the world to experience our legendary Irish hospitality!"

It is hoped that the events will enhance interest, participation and interaction of people of all abilities in the sport across Ireland and beyond, and help to build new connections between grassroots clubs, educational institutions, communities and local authorities.

Liam Maher, Manager of the Sunday’s Well Rebels said: “Cork won the bid in part due to Ireland’s international reputation as a rugby powerhouse, but also because we have reputation in Mixed Ability sport.

“Mixed Ability is about valuing everyone’s potential and celebrating what’s at the heart of true sport - participation, passion and fun!”