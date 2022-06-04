Irish Examiner view: Should we be wary of facial recognition technology?

Should we be concerned at the news that An Garda Síochána are moving quickly to embrace facial recognition technology, which, says Justice Minister Helen McEntee, will be used to analyse CCTV footage for suspects in serious crimes or to identify missing persons, thus saving thousands of work hours?

Let us set aside, for now, that the most enthusiastic advocates and exponents of facial recognition technology are those bastions of democracy and free speech, China, Russia, and the United Arab Emirates. Within the suggestion is the hint that gardaí will also be able to use the technology — for many years proclaimed as the next big thing, with a global market estimated to be worth over €10bn — within three years to scrutinise our activities in real time with live footage.