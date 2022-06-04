Irish Examiner view: Tall story behind tall animal

Who doesn’t admire a giraffe? Spindly legs, unfeasibly long neck, lolloping across the African savannah like an extra from Jurassic Park, 50cm tongue, large brown eyes with long, black lashes, able to stand within 30 minutes of being born. A great model for a toy for the baby crib. What’s not to like?

Up until now, we have always believed that the reason they are the world’s tallest living mammals was that an evolutionary competition for food drove the elongation of their necks to help them reach the best woodland foliage.