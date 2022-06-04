Irish Examiner view: Tall story behind tall animal

Irish Examiner view: Tall story behind tall animal

Taoiseach Micheál Martin with Sean McKeown, director of Fota Wildlife Park, feeding the Rothschild's giraffes in Fota Wildlife Park at the launch of Fota Wildlife Park, earlier this year. Researchers believe that giraffes' long necks are not an evolutionary advantage to claim the best foliage but rather serve as an effective weapon against male rivals for the right to access to the herd's females.  Picture:  Darragh Kane

Sat, 04 Jun, 2022 - 07:47

Who doesn’t admire a giraffe? Spindly legs, unfeasibly long neck, lolloping across the African savannah like an extra from Jurassic Park, 50cm tongue, large brown eyes with long, black lashes, able to stand within 30 minutes of being born. A great model for a toy for the baby crib. What’s not to like?

Up until now, we have always believed that the reason they are the world’s tallest living mammals was that an evolutionary competition for food drove the elongation of their necks to help them reach the best woodland foliage.

Sadly, this Darwinian theory is under challenge. Their height, according to Chinese researchers, is due to appetites of an entirely different kind.

Scientists now say that the long neck serves as a weapon in male courtship. The longer the neck, the greater the damage inflicted on lovelorn rivals during the head-butting sessions which decide who has the first choice of females.

We thought better of giraffes. Another example, we suppose, of sex rearing its ugly head.

More in this section

Dublin Airport Queues Sunday Morning Irish Examiner view: Consumer power is the only answer to air travel chaos
Bailout worth €30m to prevent further post office closures Irish Examiner view: Post haste in move to help rural Ireland
GRA; GRA CONFERENCE; GARDA REPRESENTATIVE ASSOCIATION; UNITY; 44TH ANNUAL DELEGATES CONFERENCE Irish Examiner view: Should we be wary of facial recognition technology?
GiraffesevolutionResearch
<p>Ukrainian Emergency Situations Ministry employees search the site of a bombing in the school where a graduation ceremony, called the Last School Bell, was supposed to take place in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Thursday. Picture: AP Photo/Andrii Marienko</p>

Irish Examiner view: Preserving light of democracy after Ukraine's 100 days

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices