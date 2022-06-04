Irish Examiner view: Tall story behind tall animal

Who doesn’t admire a giraffe? Spindly legs, unfeasibly long neck, lolloping across the African savannah like an extra from Jurassic Park, 50cm tongue, large brown eyes with long, black lashes, able to stand within 30 minutes of being born. A great model for a toy for the baby crib. What’s not to like?
Up until now, we have always believed that the reason they are the world’s tallest living mammals was that an evolutionary competition for food drove the elongation of their necks to help them reach the best woodland foliage.
Sadly, this Darwinian theory is under challenge. Their height, according to Chinese researchers, is due to appetites of an entirely different kind.
Scientists now say that the long neck serves as a weapon in male courtship. The longer the neck, the greater the damage inflicted on lovelorn rivals during the head-butting sessions which decide who has the first choice of females.
We thought better of giraffes. Another example, we suppose, of sex rearing its ugly head.