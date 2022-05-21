Irish Examiner view: Fifa's selection of female referees for World Cup a welcome move

Irish Examiner view: Fifa's selection of female referees for World Cup a welcome move

Match referee Stephanie Frappart during a Europa League match.

Sat, 21 May, 2022 - 06:00

This weekend marks a sea change in refereeing in the Premier League when three veterans, no strangers to controversy, hang up their boots after 51 collective years of service.

So goodbye to Mike Dean (114 red cards, 2,026 yellow cards), Jon Moss (39 red cards, 892 yellow cards), and Martin Atkinson (67 red cards, 1,485 yellow cards). No doubt a VAR studio awaits at some stage in the future.

What is remarkable is not this changing of the old guard, but the fact that Fifa have made the overdue decision to select female referees at this winter’s men’s World Cup in Qatar for the first time. 

Stéphanie Frappart of France, Rwanda’s Salima Mukansanga, and Yoshimi Yamashita of Japan have been included on the list of 36 referees. Neuza Back of Brazil, Mexico’s Karen Díaz Medina, and Kathryn Nesbitt from the US are among the list of assistant referees.

“Quality counts for us and not gender,” says Fifa’s head
of referees. 

Quite right too, and nicely timed for a country where women’s participation in public life and sport has had, until recently, a chequered past.

