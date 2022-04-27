Irish Examiner View: Influential women highlighting important issues

Irish Examiner View: Influential women highlighting important issues

Davina McCall's Channel 4 programme on menopause last year sparked an increase in demand for hormone replacement therapy in Britain. Picture: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Wed, 27 Apr, 2022 - 08:27

There’s a reason that charities and corporations try hard to win what has become known as “influencers” to their cause. It’s because they can have a huge impact.

In some cases, it’s of limited importance — creating demand for a little-known herb or spice used in the latest creation by a celebrity chef, for example — while in others, it’s profound.

Demand for hormone replacement therapy (HRT) among British women increased by 30% in the month after the broadcast of Channel 4’s Davina McCall: Sex, Myths, and the Menopause in May last year. In the second half of 2021 orders rose by 130% causing months of supply problems and reports of women struggling to work or sleep because of prescription shortages. 

The number of prescriptions for HRT in England now stands at 500,000 per month with HRT gels or patches that are applied to the skin prescribed more frequently than tablets.

A second McCall documentary is scheduled for early May and suppliers expect this to lead to further increases in demand. Further than two in 10 women with the menopause currently use HRT.

More in this section

Irish Examiner view: Macron's win is a victory for Europe Irish Examiner view: Macron's win is a victory for Europe
Russia Ukraine War Irish Examiner view: A glimmer of light in these dark times
FILE PHOTO Russian Ambassador to Ireland Yuri Filatov was summoned to Iveagh House today, where he was informed that four Russia Irish Examiner view: Staying on the side of truth
menopauseInfluencers
<p>There are widespread concerns that excessive, expensive delays to SID projects might undermine the State’s delivery of the National Development Plan. Stock picture</p>

Irish Examiner view: Review must get Ireland going again

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices