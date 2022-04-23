Irish Examiner view: Revolving doors at Man Utd

Good luck, then, to Erik ten Hag when he arrives this summer to become the eighth person in charge of the dug-out at Old Trafford since 2014.
Without being cruel, the managerial appointment process in Manchester recalls to mind the mischievous greetings card which used to be sent by an anonymous staff member to each new arrival in the Editor’s chair at 120 Fleet Street.
It said simply: “Welcome to the Daily Express. We hope you enjoy your year with us.”
Ten Hag has quit Amsterdam for Lancashire and a contract lasting until 2025. During that time United are planning to commence a redevelopment of the “Theatre of Dreams” (©) to take it from its existing
74,000 capacity to either 80,000 or 90,000.
Their chosen partners are the global architecture firm Populous who designed Tottenham Hotspur’s new stadium, Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium and Wembley. They also have the contract to design a new shared stadium for the Italian Serie A clubs AC Milan and Inter. Before then, of course, the new boss has to learn the Dutch, English and Glaswegian for “let’s knock Liverpool off their f***ing perch.”