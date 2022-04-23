Irish Examiner view: Revolving doors at Man Utd

Irish Examiner view: Revolving doors at Man Utd

Erik ten Hag: Eighth person in charge of Man Utd since 2014.

Sat, 23 Apr, 2022 - 07:14

Good luck, then, to Erik ten Hag when he arrives this summer to become the eighth person in charge of the dug-out at Old Trafford since 2014.

Without being cruel, the managerial appointment process in Manchester recalls to mind the mischievous greetings card which used to be sent by an anonymous staff member to each new arrival in the Editor’s chair at 120 Fleet Street.

It said simply: “Welcome to the Daily Express. We hope you enjoy your year with us.”

Ten Hag has quit Amsterdam for Lancashire and a contract lasting until 2025. During that time United are planning to commence a redevelopment of the “Theatre of Dreams” (©) to take it from its existing
74,000 capacity to either 80,000 or 90,000.

Their chosen partners are the global architecture firm Populous who designed Tottenham Hotspur’s new stadium, Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium and Wembley. They also have the contract to design a new shared stadium for the Italian Serie A clubs AC Milan and Inter. Before then, of course, the new boss has to learn the Dutch, English and Glaswegian for “let’s knock Liverpool off their f***ing perch.”

Read More

Ronaldo, Maguire, structure: The priority issues in Erik Ten Hag’s in-tray

More in this section

Taoiseach visit to Londonderry Irish Examiner view: Mica misery affects people all around the country
Irish Examiner view: Macron has turned French presidential election into a referendum Irish Examiner view: Macron has turned French presidential election into a referendum
Russian Resistance Irish Examiner view: Echoes of Stalingrad as last defenders hold out in Mariupol
#Manchester United
Irish Examiner view: Revolving doors at Man Utd

Irish Examiner view: Is Cork going straight-line crazy?

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices