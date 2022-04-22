Irish Examiner view: Macron has turned French presidential election into a referendum

The French media seemed united yesterday in giving the verdict to incumbent Emmanuel Macron, over challenger Marine Le Pen, after Wednesday’s crucial TV debate ahead of Sunday’s run-off vote between the two.

Much of the focus was on Ms Le Pen, who lost the 2017 run-off between the two by a massive 32 percentage points after a disastrous performance in the TV debate beforehand. This time, the far-right leader was said to be more composed and at ease in an attempt to correct an image of incompetence and aggressiveness she had portrayed previously.