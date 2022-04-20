Macron attacks Le Pen over her links to Russia as vote looms

Macron attacks Le Pen over her links to Russia as vote looms
French President Emmanuel Macron and far-right contender Marine Le Pen (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)
Wed, 20 Apr, 2022 - 21:27
Sylvie Corbet, Associated Press

French President Emmanuel Macron has attacked his far-right election challenger, Marine Le Pen, for her links to Russia in a televised debate.

He claimed that by taking out a loan from a Russian bank she made herself dependent on Russian power.

In an extraordinary assault on Ms Le Pen’s credentials to run France, the French leader described Russia as “your banker”, referring to a bank loan her party took out in 2014 from a Russian-Czech bank.

Ms Le Pen bristled at Mr Macron’s suggestion that she is in the Kremlin’s pocket, describing herself as “totally free”.

Mr Macron is leading in the polls ahead of Sunday’s run-off vote.

