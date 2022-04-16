Irish Examiner view: Why should candour be in short supply?

It is an often misquoted idiom that the wheels of justice turn slowly, but most people know what it means. And it doesn’t always show systems of retribution and accountability in the most positive light.

Thirty-three years seems a long time to still be talking about the disaster at Hillsborough which caused 97 deaths and hundreds of injuries. It has been 41 years since the devastating Stardust fire in Dublin and 50 since Bloody Sunday in Derry.

Hillsborough families, and Steve Rotheram and Andy Burnham, the mayors of Liverpool city region and Greater Manchester, marked Friday’s anniversary by writing to all of the UK’s 650 MPs urging fundamental reforms of the legal system.

Their proposals, which they are defining as the 'Hillsborough Law', require that all public officials, including police officers, should have a legal “duty of candour”; that all public bodies should be forced to sign a charter committing them to “fair conduct”, and that there should be full funding for lawyers to represent bereaved families at inquests.

These suggestions were among 25 made by James Jones, the former bishop of Liverpool, in a report commissioned by ex-prime minister Theresa May in 2017 but have been placed on the backburner by the Johnson administration.

The letter to MPs makes an important point very clearly: “The scales of justice are weighed against ordinary families and in favour of public authorities who hold all the power.” It is always interesting to see what is happening in neighbouring jurisdictions and ask whether it may have relevance here.

Would a legal duty of candour placed on public bodies and their servants reap some dividends in the Irish Republic?

Equally, in another case, the sister of the young, murdered, teacher, Sabina Nessa, is railing against the fact that her killer, garage worker Koci Selamaj, was able to refuse to appear in court to receive his minimum 36-year sentence, and thus avoid listening to her victim impact statement (VIS).

While refusal to attend sentence is not unprecedented in the UK, it is thankfully rare in the Republic and, while there are guidelines about what should be included in a VIS, these documents have generally become a well-recognised element and integral part of court procedures since they were introduced in 1993. If there became a pattern of guilty parties refusing to listen to them, then this is a matter which would have to be addressed. No one wants to see anyone dragged into court, but lack of co-operation could be addressed in other ways such as lengthening sentences and refusing privileges.