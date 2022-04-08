Irish Examiner view: Honour for Irish educator Niamh Shaw

Let’s doff our space helmets to Niamh Shaw who has received special recognition from the European Space Agency (ESA) for her work in spreading the good news about space.
Dr Shaw was one of just 15 people honoured by the ESA as part of its Champions initiative to acknowledge outstanding contributions to space advocacy.
Based in the International Space University in Strasboug, Dr Shaw is a passionate educator and space advocate who has found many creative ways to raise awareness of space exploration and connect people with the topic of space.
For the past 11 years, Dr Shaw has embarked on a space odyssey here on Earth, sharing her message about the importance of space and the work of the ESA, and she has made no secret of her ambition to get into space herself.
Whether or not she realises that dream, Dr Shaw has changed the perception of space for many people who look up to the sky and see a world of possibility and wonder thanks to a Space Champion.