Irish Examiner View: Pastures new, but same grass for Tony Holohan

There is something incongruous about Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s warnings of economic uncertainty for the rest of the year and news that the chief medical officer is to take up a new role in Trinity College, retaining his current annual salary of €187,000 while the Department of Health hires a replacement.

Tony Holohan is not, as first reported, leaving the department but will in fact be on secondment to take up the new role of professor of public health strategy and leadership at Trinity College. However, we are told he will not be returning to the role of CMO.