Irish Examiner View: Zelenskyy's powerful speech should shake us to our core

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy became part of a notable group of international political leaders who have addressed the Oireachtas on Wednesday when he spoke to TDs and senators via video link.

Mr Zelenskyy, who has seen unspeakable horror in Bucha and beyond in his country in recent weeks, received notable coverage here last month following what appeared to be lukewarm remarks about Ireland’s role in supporting Ukraine since Russia’s invasion.

Yesterday, he left no room for interpretation and was unequivocal in expressing his gratitude to the people of Ireland, though he no doubt wishes we, like all countries allied to the plight of his people, would do more.

His words, perfectly poised to appeal to our sense of history as well as humanity, drew a prolonged standing ovation from all but a handful of TDs whose protest, no matter how it was intended, was ill-judged.

Mr Zelenskyy spoke of at least 167 children having been killed by Putin’s 42-day crusade. He spoke of the horror of civilian casualties.

“Russian soldiers were deliberately looking for and killing teachers in the occupied districts”, he said, revealing a disturbing tactic in what is a concerted and deliberate effort to shatter Ukraine’s communities and spirit.

The Ukrainian leader chose to open his speech, however, not by conjuring up unspeakable images of war crimes and genocide, but to focus our minds on another tactic being deployed by Russian soldiers. Our nation, more so than many, understands the historic significance of hunger, so Mr Zelenskyy used his opening remarks to talk not about bodies on the streets, but about how for Russia “hunger is also a weapon”.

“This is not just about the deficit and the threat of hunger for dozens of countries, including in Asia and Africa; it is about even more because there will be a shortage of food and the prices will go up,” he said.

“This is the reality for millions of people who are hungry. It will be more difficult for them to feed their families, especially in North Africa.”

There was a strong emotional response to the president’s remarks. Our political leaders stood as one to salute him and the Ukrainian people, and in their subsequent remarks pledged Ireland’s continued support.

Of the responses, Environment Minister Eamon Ryan’s was among the most notable.

Mr Ryan reminded us of John F Kennedy’s speech in 1963 when he said: “No nation, large or small, can be indifferent to the fate of others, near or far. Modern economics, weaponry, and communications have made us all realise more than ever that we are one human family and this one planet is our home …

Ireland pursues an independent course in foreign policy, but it is not neutral between liberty and tyranny, and never will be.”

Those words guide us today, the Green Party leader said.

It’s in that spirit that “our soldiers march to conflict zones with blue helmets on their heads to try and hold the peace line… that our navy sailed to the Mediterranean to rescue the most destitute and in need and — maybe inspired by that — our trawlers in West Cork were willing to head out into international seas to uphold the right of law.”

However it was notable that when Mr Ryan called for action to “stop the flow of funds for the war by stopping the flow of fossil fuels, which are one of the weapons being used in this conflict”, he appeared to receive vocal support from just one other voice in the packed house, that of senator David Norris.

Supporting sanctions that have a limited impact on domestic life here and applauding Mr Zelenskyy are two actions easily taken, but as Hungary prepares to pay Russia roubles for its gas, the vocal and sustained commitment to phasing out and eradicating Russian fossil fuel imports is an action we must all support.