THE alarm on climate change is sounding once again, but is anybody listening?

On Monday, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released its latest report and the picture it paints is a darker shade of grey. Without immediate and deep reductions in carbon emissions across all sectors of society and the economy, limiting global warming to the crucial 1.5 degrees “is beyond reach”, the UN convened body concludes.

What is required is “major transitions in the energy sector” along with a “substantial reduction in fossil fuel use, widespread electrification, improved energy efficiency, and use of alternative fuels such as hydrogen”.

Wild fires in Greece in August 2021. Picture: Getty

The IPCC, comprising the world’s leading scientists, social scientists and economists, is adamant that the next few years are critical. “In the scenarios we assessed, limiting warming to around 1.5 degrees requires global greenhouse gas emissions to peak before 2025 at the latest, and be reduced by 43 per cent by 2030.” This is the third of three major reports from the IPCC.

Few, if any serious, people now dispute the science. The IPCC is merely telling it like it is, refusing to soften the message or make it more politically palatable. That is why these reports are so important.

Politically, most of the world, including Ireland, has yet to really face up to what is happening. To do so would be to urgently impose on the public a raft of measures that would drastically change lifestyles and, in some instances, standards of living.

For instance, the only political party in this country that appears to possess the political will to tackle the issue head on is the Green Party, and it is in danger of losing support for delivering hard truths.

Carbon tax

A microcosm of the politics of climate change is on view in real time in this country right now. As things stand, there is due to be an increase of €7.50 per tonne on the carbon tax from next month. In terms of the actual cost for consumers, the increase is unlikely to exceed €2-€3 a week in the average home. Yet the opposition is repeatedly attacking the scheduled increase, pointing out that it couldn’t come at a worse time.

For the Government’s part, the Taoiseach yesterday insisted that the increase must go ahead as the tax is viewed as a vital tool in tackling climate change.

“It [the tax] is not as significant as the political debate around it suggests,” Mr Martin said. “Let’s be very honest about it — there are issues of a greater scale. That was put into legislation to meet an existential crisis of our time — climate change.”

From a cost and moral perspective, Mr Martin is on solid ground.

Rural issue

The issue arises when one considers that the carbon tax should encourage the changes of behaviour sought by the IPCC, such as using public transport instead of private vehicles.

Beyond our cities, the standard of public transport doesn’t allow for this change of behaviour with little alternative to hopping in a car. Is the carbon tax just a case of being seen to do something at a time when public attitudes and our infrastructure are obstacles to change?

The message from yesterday’s report is plain. It’s now or never. Let’s see whether the reality of what is happening finally hits home and action is taken accordingly.