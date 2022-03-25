Irish Examiner view: A throwback to Belfast's bad old days

Mere days after Britain’s MI5 lowered the terrorism threat level in Northern Ireland from severe to substantial after 12 years on high alert, we were yesterday reminded that would-be terrorists continue to pose a significant threat.

A van, hijacked at gunpoint and carrying a suspect device, originated in the Shankhill Road area of the city before it was driven to the Houben Centre where Mr Coveney was addressing a meeting of the Pat and John Hume Foundation. Mr Hume, the Nobel Peace Prize winner, died in 2020 and Mrs Hume died in autumn of last year.