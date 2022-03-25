Simon Coveney evacuated from event in Northern Ireland after security threat

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has been taken from an event in Northern Ireland due to a security threat.

Mr Coveney had been addressing a John and Pat Hume Foundation event at the Houben Centre in North Belfast.

Video of the livestreamed event shows Mr Coveney being approached by a staff member during his speech before he abruptly ends his talk and leaves the room.

It is understood a van had been hijacked on the Shankill Road and the driver was forced to drive to a nearby Catholic church. Reports suggest a cannister had been placed on the van.

Police set up a 400m exclusion zone around the site.

Mr Coveney is understood to have been taken away from the area.

A spokesman for him said: "The minister and team are safe, have been taken to a secure location and the PSNI are doing their work."

Journalist Amanda Ferguson who is attending the event tweeted: "Among those at todays Hume Foundation event were SDLP members and elected reps, UUP MLA Mike Nesbitt and John Kyle, Professor Colin Harvey. and Shankill Women’s Centre’s Eileen Weir. People are being further moved away from the building."

Tim Attwood, from the John and Pat Hume Foundation, told the PA news agency that the security alert is a reminder "to everyone that there is no role in our society for violence".

He added: "A suspect device will not stop the work of the John and Pat Hume Foundation."

In a statement, a PSNI spokesperson said: "Police are currently in attendance of a security alert at the Crumlin Road area of north Belfast.

"Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes for their journey. There are no further details at this stage."