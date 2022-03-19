Irish Examiner view: Return to capitalism red in tooth and claw

For anyone born since the 1980s the summary dismissal of 800 crew members by loss-making P&O Ferries is a useful reminder of the way in which muscular global capitalism can work when it is thwarted.

All ferry services including Liverpool to Dublin and from Cairnryan, Scotland, to Larne in the North have been suspended while a dispute rages with the Dubai-based DP World who appear to have acted without the statutory 45-day notice period which is required for large-scale redundancies.